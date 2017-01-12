5 Things to Do in Columbus: January 13-16

× Expand Photo courtesy of G M D Three David Krakauer

1. Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Klezmer Showcase (Jan. 13-14)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Guest clarinetist David Krakauer is featured in this Columbus Symphony Orchestra show celebrating the origins and influences of klezmer music, which is dance tunes played by Jewish folk musician in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

2. Keep on Doing (Jan. 9 – Feb. 10)

Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., Westerville

Pattern design, painting and college are all part of this sabbatical exhibition by Otterbein University associate professor Louise Captein.

3. emerging: an exhibition of student artwork (Jan. 10 – Feb. 17)

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

This annual Dublin Arts Council exhibition features works by students within the Dublin City Schools attendance area who attended the council’s summer ARTcamps.

4. Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo (Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.)

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

This major rodeo competition at Nationwide Arena also features a barrel racing competition and a performance by country music star Neal McCoy.

5. 2017 MLK Open House (Jan. 16, noon-4 p.m.)

King Arts Complex, 867 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Live musical and theatrical performances highlight this annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which also features an art exhibition, art activities and information on the Civil Rights Movement. The event is followed by a community march from the King Arts Complex to the city of Columbus MLK Day program.

Other Upcoming Events

Ohayocon at Greater Columbus Convention Center: Jan. 13-15

3 Artists: Griffith, Hamilton, Robinson at Hammond Harkins Galleries: Jan. 13-Feb. 26

Brunch at Standard Hall: Begins Jan. 14