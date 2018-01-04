5 Things to Do in Columbus: Jan. 5-7

× Expand Under the Sycamore - Kentucky Mountaineers, 1915-1917 by James R. Hopkins Faces of the Heartland

1. James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland (Dec. 15 – April 22)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Museum of Art’s career-spanning retrospective of late Ohio master painter James Roy Hopkins features a variety of works focused on Appalachian life.

2. Stories from Life: A Sufi-Inspired Journey of Past and Present (Jan. 2 – May 6)

Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St., Westerville

Columbus-based painter Mohmed Hamid, a native of Sudan, presents works inspired by the cultures he has encountered in this Otterbein University exhibition.

3. Early Music in Columbus presents Twelfth Night: Mystery & Masque (Jan. 5 and 7)

Huntington Recital Hall, Capital University, 1 College and Main; First Congregational Church, 444 E. Broad St.

The Early Interval, Columbus’ premier early music ensemble, presents Early Music in Columbus’ annual Twelfth Night performance, featuring Play of Herod and Christmas, his Masque.

4. Pop Culture Day (Jan. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Ohio Historical Center, 800 E. 17th Ave.

The Ohio History Connection celebrates the ways Ohioans have contributed to popular culture, including a scavenger hunt, a collage activity and programs on Disney, Superman and rock ‘n’ roll.

5. CityMusic Columbus presents Yumbambe Latin Jazz (Jan. 7, 2 p.m.)

Wild Goose Creative, 2491 E. Summit St.

A group of Columbus’ top jazz musicians come together for an afternoon of Latin jazz. The show, which is preceded by brunch and drinks at 12:30 p.m. and a children’s program at 1 p.m., is intended to help introduce CityMusic Columbus’ new mission of providing musical opportunities and education to underserved children.

Other Upcoming Events

January gallery openings: Jan. 2-5

Broadway Across America presents The Phantom of the Opera: Jan. 3-14

Opera Project Columbus presents Amahl and the Night Visitors: Jan. 5-7