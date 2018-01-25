5 Things to Do in Columbus: Jan. 25-28

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group Becca Stevens Band

1. Jazz Arts Group presents the Becca Stevens Band (Jan. 25, 8 p.m.)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Becca Stevens and her band perform a mix of pop, rock, world music, British folk, traditional Appalachian and jazz music as part of the Jazz Arts Group Presents concert series.

2. African American Masterworks (Jan. 26 – March 1)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

This exhibition at Keny Galleries includes work by Elijah Pierce, Aminah Robinson, William Hawkins, Romare Bearden, Roman Johnson, Queen E. Brooks, Mary Merrill and Ralph Bell.

3. Quilt National 2017 (Jan. 25 – April 14)

Riffe Gallery, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

The Riffe Gallery presents its 20th biennial juried art quilt exhibition, produced by the Dairy Barn in Athens, and featuring 34 quilts by artists across Ohio.

4. Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars (Jan. 24-28)

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Disney characters from Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy to Elsa, Ariel, Rapunzel and Belle take the stage as Disney on Ice returns to Nationwide Arena.

5. Jeff Dunham (Jan. 28, 3 p.m.)

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Renowned comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, known for such characters as grouchy old man Walter and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, brings his Passively Aggressive tour to the Schottenstein Center.

Other Upcoming Events

Mozart’s birthday party at Mozart’s Café: Jan. 27

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets live: Jan. 27-28

Brian Regan at the Palace Theatre: Jan. 26