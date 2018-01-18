5 Things to Do in Columbus: Jan. 19-21

× Expand Water Series #15 by Michael Seiler Artists of the Winding Road A-Z

1. Artists of the Winding Road A-Z (Jan. 20 – April 15)

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

Twelve Appalachian Ohio artists, from Athens to Zanesville, are on display in this Decorative Arts Center of Ohio exhibition, featuring media from cloth and clay to asphalt and bottle caps.

2. Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival I: Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky (Jan. 19-20, 8 p.m.)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The first installment of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s 2018 Russian Winter Festival, featuring guest pianist Natasha Paremski, presents works by the two title composers, as well as Mussorgsky and Prokofiev.

3. Shadowbox Live presents Front Street Funk (Jan. 10 – Feb. 25)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

The enormously popular funk show by Shadowbox Live, featuring a long line-up of influential funk favorites as well as a retrospective on the history of the genre, returns to the stage.

4. Storybooks and Other Narratives: Aminah Robinson and Faith Ringgold (Jan. 19 – March 4)

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

Books and storytelling were some of Aminah Robinson’s favorite forms of expression, and this Hammond Harkins Galleries exhibition puts up several of her pieces alongside those of her friend Faith Ringgold.

5. The Verve Pipe (Jan. 20, 9 p.m.)

Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Rd.

The late 1990s/early 2000s alternative rock band known for such hits as “Never Let You Down” and “The Freshmen” makes a stop at Hollywood Casino.

Other Upcoming Events

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Northern Lights: Jan. 20-21

World’s Toughest Rodeo at Nationwide Arena: Jan. 20

Winter Jam 2018 at Schottenstein Center: Jan. 20