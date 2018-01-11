5 Things to Do in Columbus: Jan. 12-15

× Expand Midnight Bloom by Nikhita Srikanth emerging

1. emerging: an exhibition of student artwork (Jan. 9 – Feb. 23)

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

The Dublin Arts Council presents its annual exhibition of work by K-12 students in the Dublin City School District boundaries.

2. The Amazing Cat Show III (Jan. 12, 6-10 p.m.)

400 West Rich, 400 W. Rich St.

400 West Rich’s third annual Amazing Cat Show features hundreds of handmade pieces of cat-related art, with proceeds benefiting Colony Cats.

3. Shadowbox Live presents Epic (Jan. 4 – March 17)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live’s first show of 2018 is a celebration of the company’s six years at its venue in the Brewery District, featuring its usual blend of rock music and original sketch comedy.

4. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration & March (Jan. 15, 4 p.m.)

East High School, 1500 E. Broad St.

The city of Columbus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a kickoff celebration at 4 p.m., a march at 4:45 p.m. and a program featuring a keynote address by Jane Elliott at 5:30 p.m. The 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast precedes the event from 7-10 a.m. at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

5. Vessels and The Absolutes (Jan. 15 – March 28)

Schumacher Gallery, Capital University, 1 College and Main

Capital University’s Schumacher Gallery presents two exhibits: Vessels, a collection of vessel-inspired work by female artists, and The Absolutes, oil paintings on reclaimed wood by Daric M. Gill.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Little Red Riding Hood: Jan. 11-28

CAPA presents Ron White: Jan. 12

CAPA presents Rick Springfield: Stripped Down: Jan. 12