5 Things to Do in Columbus: February 3-5

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kaupo Kikkas Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

1. Chamber Music Columbus presents Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (Feb. 4, 4 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The versatile and long-lasting Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performs works by Arvo Pärt, Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky, Veljo Tormis and Jean Sibelius, courtesy of Chamber Music Columbus.

2. SRO Theatre Company presents The Lion in Winter (Jan. 27 – Feb. 5)

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

SRO Theatre Company performs James Goldman’s historical fiction drama about King Henry II and Queen Eleanor of Aquitane, and the latter’s efforts to challenge the former’s authority and choice of heir.

3. AAA Great Vacations Expo (Feb. 3-5)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

AAA’s massive annual travel show returns for 2017, bringing with it a vast array of information on potential vacation destinations as well as a living landscape area and a stage featuring such guests as Dawn Wells of Gilligan’s Island and Josh Gates of the Travel Channel’s Expedition Unknown.

4. Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts (Feb. 4 – April 23)

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

World-renowned quilt-maker Nancy Crow curates this Decorative Arts Center of Ohio exhibition of award-winning bull’s-eye pattern quilts from artists all over the world.

5. James Mellick: Wounded Warrior Dogs and Faithful Companions (Feb. 5 – March 26)

Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave.

Ohio Designer Craftsmen presents wood forms by James Mellick featuring dogs representing military campaigns and injuries suffered there by members of the Armed Forces.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Ella Fitzgerald & the Great Ladies of Swing: Feb. 2-5

Mindbender Mansion and Amazing Mazes at COSI: Jan. 28-April 30

Broadway Across America presents The Little Mermaid: Jan. 31-Feb. 5