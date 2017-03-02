5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 3-5

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greg Gallinger One Woman Sex and the City Kerry Ipema rehearses her performance of One Woman Sex in the City, her debut show at this year's Fringe Festival. July 12, 2016 (GREG GALLINGER / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS)

1. CAPA presents One Woman Sex and the City: A Parody on Love, Friendship, and Shoes (March 3, 8 p.m.)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

All six seasons of the popular Sex and the City TV show are condensed into one theatrical performance by one actor in this production, presented by CAPA, of a show by the director responsible for One Man Star Wars Trilogy and One Man Lord of the Rings.

2. I Dream in Color (March 3 – April 16)

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

Hammond Harkins Galleries’ new exhibition features colorful tonal paintings by Alteronce Gumby and liquid color installations by Stephanie Luening.

3. Barbara Eisenhardt: Reaching for the Soul (Feb. 28 – April 14)

Dublin Arts Council gallery, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Landscape paintings that express the tranquility of nature are the focus of this Dublin Arts Council exhibition featuring the work of Columbus-based artist Barbara Eisenhardt.

4. Glassquerade (March 4, 7 p.m.-midnight)

Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St.

Glass Axis celebrates its 30th anniversary with its annual glass fashion show fundraiser, featuring glass-blowing demonstrations, food, cocktails and live music by the Reaganomics.

5. ProMusica presents An Evening of Bassoon & Strings (March 4, 5:30 p.m.)

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington

Principal bassoonist Ellen Connors joins two violinists, a violist and a cellist for an evening of intimate chamber works by ProMusica.

