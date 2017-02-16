5 Things to Do in Columbus: February 17-19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nationwide Arena Charlie Wilson

1. Charlie Wilson (Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.)

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The R&B singer known for his time as singer for the Gap Band (“Early Morning,” “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”) and his subsequent solo career (“Without You,” “There Goes My Baby”) comes to Nationwide Arena, accompanied by American Idol season 3 winner Fantasia.

2. A Dangerous Woman: Subversion and Surrealism in the Art of Honoré Sharrer and Shakespeare in Prague: Imagining the Bard in the Heart of Europe (Feb. 10 – May 21)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Museum of Art presents two exhibitions. A Dangerous Woman features the work of Cold War-era figurative surrealist and political activist Honoré Sharrer, while Shakespeare in Prague focuses on work by central European theater artists and designers based on the works of Shakespeare.

3. Ghost Forest (Feb. 10 – March 11)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

Multimedia fiber artist Char Norman uses seed pods and hanging bark shrouds to explore man’s relationship with nature in this new exhibit at the Cultural Arts Center.

4. CATCO presents Sex with Strangers (Feb. 15 – March 5)

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This CATCO play following the romance between a serious novelist and a cheap erotica writer explores the line between public and private in a digital age.

5. Fight for Air Climb (Feb. 18, 9 a.m.)

Rhodes Tower, 30 E. Broad St.

This annual stair-climbing event is a major fundraiser for the American Lung Association. The official Fight for Air Climb begins at 9, but is preceded by the Vertical Mile at 5:30 and welcome announcements at 8:30.

Other Upcoming Events

Broadway Across America presents The Bodyguard: Feb. 14-19

North Market Mix & Shake: Feb. 18

Jazz Arts Group presents Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance: Feb. 18