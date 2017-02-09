5 Things to Do in Columbus: February 10-12

× Expand A Relic of a Shopping Bag by Hyesook Choi Fragile Fashion

1. Fragile Fashion (Jan. 13 – March 25)

Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St.

Glass Axis’ winter exhibition features wearable glass art inspired by fashion throughout history The gallery is also working with Sherrie Gallerie to present a Valentine’s Day glass-blowing demonstration on Feb. 10 from 7-9 p.m.

2. Curtain Players Theatre presents Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (Feb. 10-26)

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

This comedy from Curtain Players follows five bridesmaids who all independently, for different reasons, decide to hide in an upstairs bedroom to avoid the wedding reception.

3. Three new exhibitions (Feb. 10 – March 24)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

Keny Galleries has three exhibitions on display: Picasso: The Madoura Years (1947-1971), Picasso: Major Ceramics and Linocuts and Modern Master Prints.

4. Six String Concerts presents Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys (Feb. 11, 8 p.m.)

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

Flatpicking songwriter Jonathan Byrd, whose work is often covered by more renowned artists, takes the stage with his band as part of Six String Concerts’ 2016-17 season. Ben Bedford opens.

5. Shadowbox Live presents Broken Whispers (Feb. 12 – March 19)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live’s female-fronted, dance-heavy reimagining of The Great Gatsby returns for a brief, Sundays-only engagement.

Other Upcoming Events

BalletMet presents Peter Pan: Feb. 10-12

CAPA presents The Price is Right Live!: Feb. 10

CAPA presents Rosanne Cash: Feb. 12