5 Things to Do in Columbus: Feb. 9-11

1. Curtain Players Theatre presents Lettice and Lovage (Feb. 9-25)

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

Curtain Players Theatre presents a comedy centering on an enthusiastic tour guide who, assigned to the least interesting castle in England, further embellishes its story while attempting to keep her exaggerations from her boss.

2. Connections to Collections (Jan. 27 – March 31)

The Works, 55 S. First St., Newark

This exhibition features artwork and other objects from the Works’ voluminous collection, all selected by staffers for their own reasons.

3. The Art of Printmaking (Feb. 2-26)

Marcia Evans Gallery, 8 E. Lincoln St.

Artist, teacher and curator Isaure de la Presle and Phoenix Rising Printmaking Cooperative co-founder Anne Cushman present their work at Marcia Evans Gallery.

4. Shadowbox Live presents The Dream (Feb. 8 – May 13)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, Shadowbox Live’s latest passion project follows the stories of those who made a difference in the Civil Rights Movement through music, dance and spoken word.

5. ProMusica Soiree (Feb. 10, 6 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s annual benefit and concert features a guest appearance from Leslie Odom Jr., known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Broadway smash Hamilton as well as his role in the 2017 Murder on the Orient Express.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival II: Shostakovich and Rachmaninoff: Feb. 9-10

BalletMet presents Giselle: Feb. 9-17

Broadway in Columbus presents Chicago: Feb. 6-11