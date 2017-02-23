5 Things to Do in Columbus: February 24-26

× Expand Image courtesy of Gallery 831 49 Things

1. 49 Things: Art by Peggy Mintun (Feb. 3 – March 3)

Gallery 831, 831 S. Front St.

Abstract/Expressionist artist Peggy Mintun puts her work on display in this solo exhibition at Gallery 831.

2. Sarah Oppenheimer: S-337473 and Carmen Herrera: Lines of Sight (Feb. 4 – April 16)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

The Wexner Center for the Arts’ spring exhibitions feature large-scale, glass-and-metal structures with a unique pivot mechanism by Sarah Oppenheimer and 50-plus works by geometrically-inclined acrylic artist Carmen Herrera.

3. Arts Enchanted Evening (Feb. 24, 6 p.m.)

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

The McConnell Arts Center’s premier annual fundraiser this year features food, décor and entertainment themed after famous detectives of fiction, from Sherlock Holmes to Scooby-Doo.

4. Grand Opening (Feb. 25, noon-7 p.m.)

Blockfort, 162 N. Sixth St.

Blockfort, the brand-new studio and gallery space in the Discovery District, opens its doors to the public with an exhibition in its main gallery, a pop-up gallery and tours of artists’ studio spaces.

5. Snowflake Gala (Feb. 25, 6 p.m.)

The Country Club at Muirfield Village, 8715 Muirfield Dr., Dublin

The Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club holds its annual signature fundraiser, featuring appetizers, dinner, a wine pull, a silent auction, dancing and live music by the Summit.

Other Upcoming Events

CAPA presents Patton Oswalt: Feb. 24

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Chris Botti: Feb. 25

Westy Open Paddle Tennis Tournament: Feb. 25