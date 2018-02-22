5 Things to Do in Columbus: Feb. 23-25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live Which One's Pink

1. Shadowbox Live presents Which One’s Pink? (Feb. 22 – May 10)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

This tribute show by Shadowbox Live is split into two acts: a retrospective on the life and career of Pink Floyd founder Syd Barrett, and an homage to the band’s legendary Dark Side of the Moon album.

2. Pencil & Paper (Feb. 16 – March 17)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

This Cultural Arts Center exhibition features handmade paper by Ann Silverman and pencil drawings by Katherine Cox, both separate and in conjunction with each other.

3. CAPA presents Late Night Catechism (Feb. 23, 8 p.m.)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Part of the hugely popular “adult catechism” series, this show promoted by CAPA sees lead character Sister guide a catechism class – consisting of the audience – through an educational session complete with laminated saint cards and glow-in-the-dark rosaries.

4. Pleasure Guild presents Beauty and the Beast (Feb. 23-25)

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This production of Disney’s smash hit musical, based on the hit 1991 animated movie, is presented by the Pleasure Guild, a women’s auxiliary that raises money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

5. An Art Book Affair (Feb. 24-25)

Beeler Gallery, Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave.

The Columbus College of Art & Design holds Columbus’ first-ever art book fair, featuring rare and limited-edition art books by a huge number of national and international publishers.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven Marathon: Feb. 23-24

Columbus Dance Theatre presents A-Z: Feb. 23-24

Kelsea Ballerini at Express Live!: Feb. 22