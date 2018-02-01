5 Things to Do in Columbus: Feb. 2-4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eric Morgensen Under the Streetlamp

1. CAPA presents Under the Streetlamp (Feb. 2, 8 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This ensemble of former Broadway leading men from such productions as Jersey Boys returns to Columbus for an evening of hits from the Great Radio Songbook of the 1950s through 1970s, courtesy of CAPA.

2. I Felt, You Paint (Jan. 12 – Feb. 10)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

Fiber artist Judy Rush and abstract painter Michael Halliday join forces for an exhibition featuring individual sections and juxtaposed areas at the Cultural Arts Center.

3. CATCO presents Daddy Long Legs (Jan. 31 – Feb. 18)

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Based on the novel that inspired the 1955 Fred Astaire movie, this CATCO play focuses on an 18-year-old woman whose writing inspires an anonymous benefactor to provide her a full college scholarship.

4. CAPA presents Tiffany Haddish: #SheReady (Feb. 3, 7 p.m.)

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Breakout comedian Tiffany Haddish, most recently known for her major role in hit 2017 film Girls Trip, brings her tour to Columbus via CAPA.

5. In the Forefront: Emerging Ohio Artists (Feb. 4 – March 18)

Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave.

The Ohio Craft Museum presents works by 25 up-and-coming Ohio artists.

