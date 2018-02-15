5 Things to Do in Columbus: Feb. 16-18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katie Spengler All of Everything: Todd Oldham Fashion

1. All of Everything: Todd Oldham Fashion and William Kentridge: The Refusal of Time (Feb. 3 – April 15)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

The Wexner Center for the Arts’ spring exhibitions feature 70-plus ensembles by fashion icon Todd Oldham, and hand-drawn animations and live-action sequences of music and sculpture by William Kentridge.

2. Fake (Jan. 20 – Feb. 24)

Angela Meleca Gallery, 144 E. State St.

This solo exhibition by sculptor and mixed media artist Tim Rietenbach, created specifically with Angela Meleca Gallery in mind, explores the nature of the word “fake” and how it has been used to undermine facts.

3. Chamber Music Columbus presents Lorelei Ensemble (Feb. 17, 2 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Nine-woman outfit the Lorelei Ensemble performs music from centuries-old ballads to contemporary tunes in this Chamber Music Columbus performance.

4. Mix & Shake (Feb. 17, 7:30-10:30 p.m.)

North Market, 59 Spruce St.

The North Market partners with the Ohio Distiller’s Guild for an evening of craft cocktails featuring Ohio spirits, as well as food, live music, activities and other entertainment.

5. McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra presents Vive La France (Feb. 18, 3 p.m.)

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

Guest cellist Luis Biava joins the McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra for an evening of music by French composers written between the end of the 19th century and World War II.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop Featuring Wyclef Jean: Feb. 17

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents 100 Years of Buddy Rich & Dizzy Gillespie: Feb. 15-18

Family Pictures at Columbus Museum of Art: Feb. 16-May 20