5 Things to Do in Columbus: December 16-18

1. Columbus Children’s Theatre presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Nov. 25 – Dec. 18)

Park Street Theatre, 512 Park St.

A couple charged with organizing an annual Christmas pageant is forced to incorporate the worst-behaved children in town without ruining the production, as part of this Columbus Children’s Theatre show.

2. Thumb Box (Dec. 9 – Jan. 27)

Ohio Art League X Space, 400 West Rich, 400 W. Rich St.

The Ohio Art League celebrates the 100th anniversary of its first-ever Thumb Box exhibition, featuring works with dimensions 6” by 6” by 6” and under.

3. Straight No Chaser (Dec. 16, 8 p.m.)

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Straight No Chaser, one of the world’s premier a cappella groups, celebrates 20 years with a tour supporting its latest album, I’ll Have Another … Christmas Album.

4. New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Santa and the Symphony (Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m.)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Though Sunday’s performance of Holiday Spectacular is sold out, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s sensory-friendly version of the show – 45 minutes long with audience interaction, ideal for young children, those on the autism spectrum and those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease – still has tickets available.

5. Ice Sculpture Tour (Dec. 16, 5 p.m.)

Uptown Westerville

A total of 18 ice sculptures will be placed throughout Uptown Westerville starting at 5 p.m., and will be on display for as long as they last, for this third annual tour. The sculptures will be lit up in the evenings.

Other Upcoming Events

Mannheim Steamroller at Palace Theatre: Dec. 18

Living Christmas Trees: Dec. 17-18

Sunday at Central presents Canaletto Ensemble: Dec. 17