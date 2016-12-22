5 Things to Do in Columbus: December 22-26

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live Holiday Lunchbox

1. Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Lunchbox (Dec. 1-23)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live’s lunchtime holiday show features 45 minutes of sketch comedy and rock music, including the popular Snow Bunnies trio.

2. Ronald Wimberly Graphic Novelist Residency Exhibition (Sept. 2 – Feb. 19)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Brooklyn graphic artist Ronald Wimberly’s residency continues at the Columbus Museum of Art, which is open Dec. 22 and 23, then reopens Dec. 27.

3. Merry & Bright (Nov. 19 – Jan. 1)

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Franklin Park Conservatory’s annual holiday feature includes seasonal plantings, poinsettias, gingerbread houses, a model railway, a holiday tree covered entirely in blown-glass ornaments and interactive light-based art. The conservatory is closed Dec. 24 and 25.

4. 513 to 614 (Dec. 9 – Feb. 1)

Hayley Gallery, 270 E. Main St., New Albany

Hayley Gallery’s current exhibition features nature-inspired works by painter Shannon Godby.

5. Weathervane Playhouse presents Mamma Mia! (Dec. 22-30)

Weathervane Playhouse, 100 Price Rd., Newark

The smash hit jukebox musical featuring the music of ABBA comes to Weathervane Playhouse in Newark.

Other Upcoming Events

Cirque Dream Holidaze at Palace Theatre: Dec. 22-24

Seasons Sax at Franklin Park Conservatory: Dec. 23

Harlem Globetrotters at Schottenstein Center: Dec. 29