5 Things to Do in Columbus: December 9-11

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marianne Mess New Albany Ballet Company

1. New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker (Dec. 9-11)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

One of the world’s most beloved holiday ballet productions once again takes the stage courtesy of the New Albany Ballet Company.

2. Small Treasures (Dec. 9-29)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

Small works perfect for holiday gift-giving fill the upstairs gallery at Keny Galleries for this exhibit, featuring pieces by Lowell Tolstedt, Michael McEwan, Alice Schille, George Bellows, James Thurber and more.

3. CAPA presents Dave Koz Christmas Tour 2016 (Dec. 9, 8 p.m.)

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Saxophone virtuoso Dave Koz brings his annual Christmas tour to Columbus courtesy of CAPA, bringing along guest musicians Jonathan Butler, Kenny Lattimore and Valerie Simpson.

4. ProMusica presents Christmas Oratorio (Dec. 10-11)

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington; Southern Theatre 21 E. Main St.

Following its annual Messiah Side-by-Side Sing-Along on Dec. 9 at the Southern Theatre, ProMusica presents Saint-Saens’ “Christmas Oratorio” alongside some other holiday favorites, featuring guest sopranos Kathrin Danzmayr and Peggy Kriha Dye and the Lancaster Chorale.

5. Central Ohio Symphony presents Holiday Concerts (Dec. 11, 2 and 4:30 p.m.)

Gray Chapel, Ohio Wesleyan University, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware

The Central Ohio Symphony’s traditional holiday show features Christmastime favorites, music from Frozen and a piece by Westerville composer Ken McCaw, as well as a guest appearance by Celtic band Lone Raven.

Other Upcoming Events

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker: Dec. 9-24

Craftin’ Outlaws at Greater Columbus Convention Center: Dec. 10

Holiday light displays around central Ohio