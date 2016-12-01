5 Things to Do in Columbus: December 2-4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Randall L. Schieber Holiday Pops Holiday Pops Ohio Theater

1. Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops (Dec. 2-4)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Ronald Jenkins once again leads the Columbus Symphony Orchestra through its traditional holiday performance, a staple of the orchestra since 1983. Joining the orchestra for the show are performers from the Columbus Symphony Chorus, Columbus Children’s Choir and BalletMet Academy, as well as narrator Steven Crawford and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

2. Columbus Winterfair (Dec. 2-4)

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Glass, jewelry, metal, sculpture, watercolor, photography, leather, clay, furniture, printmaking and much more are part of this annual holiday market arranged by Ohio Designer Craftsmen.

3. CATCO is Kids presents A Seussified Christmas Carol (Dec. 2-11)

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol is brought into the world of Dr. Seuss by CATCO, with a rhyming scheme and cast of characters straight out of the works of the beloved children’s author.

4. Mistletoe Market (Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Grove City Town Center

A variety of Grove City Town Center organizations open their doors for a holiday shopping event designed to be reminiscent of the German Kristkindl Market.

5. Village Lights (Dec. 4, 5-9 p.m.)

German Village

The streets are lined with luminarias and neighborhood businesses offer special treats and discounts as part of this German Village holiday tradition, which also features live music, carolers, a street market and more.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays: Dec. 1-4

Columbus College of Art & Design Art Fair: Dec. 3

Columbus Grand Illumination: Dec. 2