5 Things to Do in Columbus: Dec. 8-10

1. ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Side-by-Side Sing-along (Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica’s holiday tradition is back for another year, inviting audiences to sing along as the orchestra performs selections from Handel’s “Messiah.”

2. Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Joy! Make the Yuletide Gay (Dec. 8-10)

King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Ave.; Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2480 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Holiday favorites, traditional carols, a “Hallelujah Chorus” sing-along and a handful of surprises are all part of the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus’ annual holiday show, with three performances at King Avenue United Methodist Church and one at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

3. Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life (Sept. 16 – Dec. 31)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

More than 100 works from the four-decade career of Cindy Sherman are on display in this Wexner Center for the Arts exhibition, which sees her present herself in photo form as a variety of generic and known old movie stars.

4. Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holidays featuring Santa Paws (Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

During the day, the animals of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be unwrapping special treats made with animal-appropriate materials, and in the evening, during Wildlights, Jack Hanna and his animal friends take the Animals on Safari Stage for three performances.

5. Capriccio Columbus presents Christmas with Capriccio (Dec. 10, 4 p.m.)

Beechwold Christian Church, 280 Morse Rd.

Capriccio Columbus’ Capriccio Jubilee Singers, a new choral ensemble conducted by Larry Griffin and performing a repertoire of Africentric-based music, performs a holiday show.

Other Upcoming Events

Melanie at Notes: Dec. 7

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker: Dec. 8-24

CAPA presents Dave Koz Christmas Tour, New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker, CATCO Is Kids presents Madeline’s Christmas: Dec. 8-17