5 Things to Do in Columbus: Dec. 29-Jan. 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Weimer Photography Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights

1. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights (Nov. 17 – Jan. 1)

Alum Creek Campgrounds, 3311 S. Old State Rd.

The biggest drive-through Christmas light show in central Ohio, Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights, is still open through the end of the year, with proceeds benefiting Recreation Unlimited and A Kid Again.

2. Alan Shields: A New Kind of Painting (Aug. 22 – Jan. 2)

Beeler Gallery, Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave.

More than 40 works by late textile artist Alan Shields make up this Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery exhibition.

3. Thumb Box (Nov. 18 – Jan. 3)

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

The Ohio Art League’s annual Thumb Box exhibition, now in its 101st year, features works smaller than 6” by 6” by 6”.

4. Jazz Arts Group presents Swingin’ in the New Year with Byron Stripling (Dec. 28, 8 p.m.)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Jazz Arts Group Artistic Director and trumpeter Byron Stripling joins pianist Bobby Floyd, bassist Larry Cook and drummer Richard Thompson, as well as guest vocalist Quan Howell, to welcome the new year with an evening of jazz entertainment.

5. CAPA presents PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue (Dec. 28-30)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Based on Nickelodeon’s hit preschool series PAW Patrol comes to the stage for the entertainment of children and families, courtesy of CAPA.

Other Upcoming Events

Harlem Globetrotters at the Schottenstein Center: Dec. 28

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena: Dec. 30

New Year’s Eve entertainment across central Ohio: Dec. 31