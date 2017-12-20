5 Things to Do in Columbus: Dec. 22-25

× Expand Smith Brothers by Curtis Goldstein Patterns

1. Patterns (Nov. 1 – Dec. 31)

Art Access Gallery, 540 S. Drexel Ave.

This Art Access Gallery exhibition features work by acrylic painter Toni Doilney, mixed media artist Curtis Goldstein and oil painter Joe Lombardo.

2. Holiday Lights (Nov. 20 – Jan. 2)

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

From dusk to 11 p.m. each night, Columbus Commons is illuminated by more than 320,000 LED lights for its holiday display. Vintage holiday window displays are also visible in the Lazarus Building on Town Street.

3. BalletMet presents The Nutcracker (Dec. 8-24)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

There are still a few performances left to catch BalletMet’s enormously popular rendition of holiday favorite The Nutcracker.

4. Holiday Treasures (Dec. 10 – Jan. 5)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

Small items ideal for holiday gift-giving are the focus of Keny Galleries’ end-of-year exhibition.

5. Stars Within Reach Productions presents At the Stroke of Midnight (Dec. 23, 1 p.m.)

Abbey Theater, Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

This original holiday musical follows an overworked clock maker as he discovers the true meaning of Christmas at the city of Dublin’s Abbey Theatre.

BONUS! Harlem Globetrotters (Dec. 28, 2 and 7 p.m.)

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

BONUS! Jazz Arts Group presents Swingin’ in the New Year with Byron Stripling (Dec. 28, 8-10 p.m.)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Other Upcoming Events

Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Luncheon: Dec. 5-22

Intimate: A Group Exhibition at Sherrie Gallerie: Dec. 2-24

Short North Wrap it Up Saturdaze: Dec. 9-23