5 Things to Do in Columbus: Dec. 15-17

× Expand Photo courtesy of 1400 Food Lab Holiday Makers' Market

1. Holiday Makers’ Market (Dec. 17, 1-4 p.m.)

1400 Food Lab, 1400 Dublin Rd.

Food business incubator 1400 Food Lab presents the first-ever holiday edition of its Makers’ Market event, featuring a hot chocolate bar, cooking demonstrations, mini cooking classes and products from a variety of the organization’s 100-plus clients.

2. Curtain Players Theatre presents Crimes of the Heart (Dec. 1-17)

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

Curtain Players Theatre presents a Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy focused on three Southern sisters after one of them shoots her husband.

3. Holiday Party & Open House (Dec. 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St.

The Columbus Historical Society invites visitors to check out its new space, look through exhibits and celebrate Columbus holidays of years past.

4. Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith (Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.)

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Contemporary Christian musicians Amy Grant (“Baby Baby,” “Every Heartbeat”) and Michael W. Smith (“Place in this World,” “I Will Be There for You”) bring their annual Christmas tour to Nationwide Arena.

5. Rust to Dust: Frayed Opulence and Luxuriant Ruin (Nov. 17 – Dec. 30)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

Mixed media artists Paula Nees and Eileen Woods explore the ephemeral nature of animal habitats and human works in this Cultural Arts Center exhibition.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl: Dec. 14-15

Broadway Across America presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Dec. 16-17

CAPA presents Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas, New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular, Chamber Music Columbus presents Escher String Quartet and Jon Nakamatsu: Dec. 16-17