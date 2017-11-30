5 Things to Do in Columbus: Dec. 1-3

× Expand Photo courtesy of Randall L. Schieber Holiday Pops Holiday Pops Ohio Theater

1. Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops (Dec. 1-3)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

As he does every year, Ronald J. Jenkins conducts the Columbus Symphony Orchestra through a show full of holiday favorites, featuring a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

2. Bebe Miller Company presents In a Rhythm (Nov. 30 – Dec. 3)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

Nationally-acclaimed local choreographer Bebe Miller presents a performance focused on the dance-making process, the dance of language and the language of dance at the Wexner Center for the Arts.

3. Watercolor Imagination Panorama (Oct. 30 – Dec. 14)

The Ohio State University Faculty Club, 181 S. Oval Dr.

Artist Mark Ramsey presents watercolor paintings in a variety of subjects – including landscapes, cityscapes and still lifes – at The Ohio State University Faculty Club’s art gallery.

4. WinterFest (Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department presents a brand-new winter event featuring live music, seasonal beers from local breweries, food trucks and a bowl sale benefiting Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

5. Village Lights (Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m.)

German Village

The streets are lined with luminaries and businesses throughout German Village offer special events and promotions for the neighborhood’s annual holiday celebration.

BONUS! Melanie (Dec. 7, 7-11 p.m.)

Notes, 520 S. High St.

The First Lady of Woodstock, known for such songs as “Brand New Key” and “Beautiful People,” brings an evening of songs and stories to Notes’ Heartland Bank Music Series.

Other Upcoming Events

CAPA and CATCO present American Buffalo: Nov. 30-Dec. 9

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays: Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Winterfair: Dec. 1-3