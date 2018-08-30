5 Things to do in Columbus August 31- September 3

This Labor Day weekend boasts no shortage of fun and exciting events throughout the city. With the Buckeyes set for kickoff this Saturday, the city gears up for a busy weekend.

1.) Rhythm on the River Presents: BalletMet (August 31)

Bicentennial Park

8:00- 10:00 PM

2.) Zucchini Fest (August 31 through September 3)

Fortress Obetz

3.) Kountry Wayne Live at The Funny Bone (August 31 through September 2)

The Funny Bone Comedy Club

Set Times Vary

4.) Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival (September 3)

Northam Park

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

5.) September Gallery Hop (September 1)

Short North Arts District

4:00- 10 p.m.

More This Weekend

September 2: Shadowbox presents Evolutionaries

Aug 31- September 3: Columbus Greek Festival

September 1- September 16: BIA Parade of Homes