5 Things to do in Columbus August 31- September 3

This Labor Day weekend boasts no shortage of fun and exciting events throughout the city. With the Buckeyes set for kickoff this Saturday, the city gears up for a busy weekend.
1.) Rhythm on the River Presents: BalletMet (August 31)
8:00- 10:00 PM
2.) Zucchini Fest (August 31 through September 3)
3.) Kountry Wayne Live at The Funny Bone (August 31 through September 2)
Set Times Vary
4.) Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival (September 3)
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
5.) September Gallery Hop (September 1)
4:00- 10 p.m.
More This Weekend
September 2: Shadowbox presents Evolutionaries
Aug 31- September 3: Columbus Greek Festival
September 1- September 16: BIA Parade of Homes