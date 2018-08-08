5 Things to do in Columbus August 10-12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Taste the Future

1.) Taste the Future (August 14)

Columbus State Community College

A culinary showcase of some of Central Ohio’s greatest food masterpieces. More than 50 of the best establishments featuring graduates of the Columbus State Culinary Apprenticeship program will be providing their tastiest meals.

2.) Columbus Summer Beer Festival (August 11)

Express Live

It is that time of year again! The Columbus Beer Festival is the opportunity to try hundreds of different beers from some of the best breweries across the country.

3.) Jazzoo 2018: Classic Soul+ Pop Hits with Quann Howell & Dave Powers (August 10)

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Former lead singer of “The Sound of Blackness,” Quan Howell and Columbus’s own Dave Powers are set to provide an evening spanning the likes of Al Green to Billy Joel. This is the final installment of the 2018 Jazzoo season.

× Expand Photo by Jerri Shafer

4.) Actors’ Theatre of Columbus Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Aug 9- September 2)

Schiller Park

Closing out the 2018 “Monsters and Men” series will be a local favorite and Actors’ Theatre of Columbus favorite, “A Mid Summer Night’s Dream.” This Shakespeare classic was the first performance of this play troupe.

5.) The Butterfly Run (August 11)

Big Lots Corporate Headquarters

Break stigmas of mental health and raise awareness and funds with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for their pediatric behavioral health research.

More this weekend

Starting Aug. 9: Shadowbox Live's Desire

Aug. 11: Smashing Pumpkins at the Schottenstein Center

Aug. 11-12: Festival Latino at Genoa Park