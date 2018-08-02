5 Things to do in Columbus August 3-5

× Expand Photo By Yves Bougardier Coco Montoya

1.) Rhythm on the River presents Coco Montoya (Aug. 3)

223 S. Civic Center Drive

Master guitarist and powerhouse soul vocalist Coco Montoya is no stranger to the stage. The musician was the sideman to the “Master of the Telecaster,” Albert Collins, before starting a solo career in 1993. His unique take on blues will surely be something to marvel.

2.) JazZoo 2018: Sinatra & Friends Featuring Phil Clark & Helen Welch (Aug. 3)

9990 Riverside Dr.

Phil Clark and Helen Welch join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for an evening dedicated to the one and only Frank Sinatra. Both performers boast an immense resume from performing with top area bands such as The Apostles and HooDoo Soul, to Helen Welch appearing with Glen Miller Europe and BBC Big Band and a number of orchestras across Ohio.

3.) Pippin by Weathervane Playhouse (Aug. 2- 11)

100 Price Rd.

Pippin has been a staple performance from high schools to Broadway since 1972. The play follows Pippin, the heir apparent to the Holy Roman Empire, in the midst of balancing the temptations of love and the glories of political power.

4.) Short North Gallery Hop (Aug. 4)

N. High St. from Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave.

It’s that time of month again! Gallery Hop is the perfect opportunity to explore all the galleries, restaurants and bars the Short North has to offer. Be sure to check out the new temporary mural series honoring the legacy of the Harlem Renaissance as well as artists works that will be on display throughout select galleries.

5.) Kidslinked.com’s 3rd Annual Pickerington Kidsfest (Aug. 4)

630 N. Hill Rd.

Presented by MMA Insurance at the Pickerington Mount Carmel Sports Complex, this is a free community festival kicking off the Pickerington Area Soccer Association. Enjoy fun contests, balloon artist, scavenger hunts and so much more.

More this weekend

Aug 3-5: Dublin Irish Festival

Aug 3-5: Pelotonia

Aug 2, 4 & 5: CAPA Movie Series