5 Things to do in Columbus August 24-26

× Expand Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

1.) Craft Brew at the Zoo (August 24)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Columbus Zoo Concert Series presented by 92.3 WCOL is coming to an end. In the final installment, Columbus Brewing Company will have some of their best brews available while entertainment for the evening is provided by Uncle Kracker.

2.) Columbus Downtown Development Corporation Presents: Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers (August 24)

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons

Enjoy a free concert at the Columbus Commons as the ever so talented Bruce Hornsby brings his act to the stage. Hornsby has collaborated with everyone from The Grateful Dead, jazz great Pat Metheny and director Spike Lee.

3.) Art of Pizza (August 25)

485 E. Livingston Ave.

Art and pizza… Does it get much better than this? This event presented by Art Outside the Lines highlights pizza themed artwork from artists hoping to be on display throughout local shops in the city.

4.) 24th Annual Egyptian Festival (August 24 through August 26)

St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church

Columbus’s premiere ethnic festival returns once again. Come out for a day full of food, church tours, henna drawings, photos, games and so much more family friendly activities.

5.) Columbus Black International Film Festival (August 23-25)

Wexner Center for the Arts/ Gateway

Showcasing local, national and international Black filmmakers, the Columbus Black International Film Festival returns for its second year. The event provides opportunity for education through workshops and panel discussions as well as networking opportunities with filmmakers.

More This Weekend

Aug. 24-26: 75 & Still Kickin' at CDT

Aug. 24-25: Breakaway Columbus Music Festival

Aug. 25: Columbus Summer Wine Festival