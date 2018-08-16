5 Things to do in Columbus August 17-22

Summer may be winding down, but that serves as no excuse to sit around and do nothing. Here are five things to do in Columbus to continue to make the most of summertime in the city.

× Expand Photo by Travis Shinn Journey

1.) Journey and Def Leppard (August 22)

Value City Arena at The Jerome Schottenstein Center

There are few times that two bands of this caliber join forces and share the stage together for one night. In the midst of a massive 58 date tour across the United States. Def Leppard and Journey will surely have an evening packed full of some of their greatest hits.

Be sure to check out CityScene’s exclusive interview with Jonathan Cain of Journey!

2.) Columbus Zoo Animals @ Experience Columbus (August 17)

Experience Columbus Visitor’s Center

Start your weekend off with a lunch break with some of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's takeover of the Arena District. Penguins, kangaroos and many other animals will be present at the Experience Columbus Visitor’s Center.

3.) Westerville Symphony Summer Presents Its Sounds of Summer (August 19)

Alum Creek Park Amphitheater

Celebrate the great Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday with the Westerville’s Symphony. Members of Otterbein’s faculty including Lori Kay Harvey and Robert Bux will be singing selections from West Side Story. Alongside the musical performance will be a picnic for all to enjoy.

4.) WELLFest 2018 (August 18)

Columbus Commons

Schottenstein Real Estate Group and AccellWell bring to you the second annual WELLFest. WELLFest is an event inspired by health and fitness throughout the city. There is ample amount of opportunities to learn, take fitness classes and enjoy healthy food and drinks throughout the day. All proceeds go to the Urban and Shelley Meyer Cancer Fund for Cancer Research.

5.) PupArt 2018 (August 18)

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center

Enjoy an evening of music, wine, appetizers and art from both local and national artists. A silent auction will take place for most of the art on display and you can also adopt a dog who have been saved by the Friends of the Shelter supporters.

