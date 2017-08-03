5 Things to Do in Columbus: Aug. 4-6

×

1. Shall We Dance (Aug. 4-5)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The 2017 CAPA Summer Movie Series finishes with the 1937 musical classic starring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire and featuring such renowned songs as “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.”

2. Ed Phillips: Abstracts (May 25 – Aug. 13)

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

Local artist Ed Phillips presents abstract paintings in a distinct style that utilizes modeling paste. The McConnell Arts Center also features encaustic pieces by Juliette Montague in its corridor galleries..

3. Ohio State Fair (July 26 – Aug. 6)

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

The Ohio State Fair continues through Sunday, offering a wealth of amusement – including performances by Joe and Pentatonix, livestock demonstrations, and such delicacies as deep-fried tacos, cereal and milk ice cream, and “totchoes” (a combination of nachos and tater tots).

4. Wizard World Comic Con (Aug. 4-6)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

Columbus’ biggest comic convention, organized by Wizard World, returns for another year, bringing with it live entertainment, costume contests, toys, collectibles, original artwork and appearances by such celebrities as Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Total Recall), Lori Petty (Point Break, A League of Their Own), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Spin City) and AJ Styles (WWE).

5. Pasos de Arte (Aug. 4 – Sept. 16)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

In advance of Festival Latino next weekend, the Cultural Arts Center presents an exhibition of works by a variety of Latino artists across central Ohio.

Other Upcoming Events

Dublin Irish Festival: Aug. 4-6

Pelotonia: Aug. 4-6

JazZoo: Basie, Brubeck & Beyond: Aug. 4