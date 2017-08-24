5 Things to Do in Columbus: Aug. 25-27

× Expand Photo courtesy of COSI CityView Patio

1. CityView Patio (Aug. 25-26, 4-8 p.m.)

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI’s CityView Patio – which offers a perfect view of downtown Columbus alongside beer, wine and appetizers – is open for just a few more days this summer.

2. Jurassic Quest (Aug. 25-27)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

Life-size animatronic dinosaurs are the centerpiece of Jurassic Quest, which also features movies, crafts, science stations, rides, fossil stations, excavation bricks and more at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

3. Full Frontal and Other Works (July 10 – Sept. 1)

The Ohio State University Faculty Club, 181 S. Oval Dr.

The Ohio State University Faculty Club presents oil paintings and drawings by artist and architect Ruth Gless.

4. Urban Scrawl 11 (Aug. 26-27)

400 West Rich, 400 W. Rich St.

The 11th annual Urban Scrawl is a two-day arts festival in Franklinton, centered on the live creation of murals by artists local and national.

5. Kimberla Lawson Roby (Aug. 27, 2 p.m.)

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library closes out its inaugural Carnegie Author Series with an appearance by bestselling author Kimberla Lawson Roby, known for such books as A Sinful Calling and Copycat.

