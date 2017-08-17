5 Things to Do in Columbus: Aug. 18-20

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hannah Bealer Fashion Meets Music Festival

1. Fashion Meets Music Festival (Aug. 18-19)

Fortress Obetz, 1841 Williams Rd.

Fashion Meets Music Festival, the colossal convergence of music and fashion in Columbus returns for its third year. Musical guests include Third Eye Blind (“Semi-Charmed Life”), DNCE (“Cake by the Ocean”), Fetty Wap (“Trap Queen”) and Michelle Branch (“All You Wanted”), while fashion guests include Michael Drummond of Project Runway.

2. Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950 from the Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection (July 28 – March 11)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Museum of Art puts on display colorful graphics and intricate needlework in quilts donated by Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom.

3. Tantrum Theater presents Into the West (Aug. 1-19)

Abbey Theatre, Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

Tantrum Theater is closing out its 2017 summer season with the story of two girls who are mourning their mother and taking care of their alcoholic father, and who escape into fantasy.

4. Late Summer, New Work (Aug. 4-31)

Goodwill Art Studio and Gallery, 1331 Edgehill Rd.

Thirty of Goodwill Columbus’ studio artists put their work in display for this exhibition.

5. Columbus Gin & Vodka Festival (Aug. 19, 4-10 p.m.)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

More than 100 different gins and vodkas from around the world are available at the brand-new Columbus Gin & Vodka Festival.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Food Truck Festival: Aug. 18-19

Grove City EcoFest: Aug. 19

Faculty and Student Show at McConnell Arts Center: Aug. 17-Oct. 15