5 Things to Do in Columbus: Aug. 11-13

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Qorsho Hassan Community In-Between

1. Urur Dhex-Dhexaad Ah: Community In-Between (Aug. 8 – Nov. 3)

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

This Dublin Arts Council photography exhibition – the first part of a three-stage project exploring immigration, identity and integration – features photos of central Ohio Somali role models.

2. Exquisite Traceries (July 14 – Aug. 26)

Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St.

Glass Axis presents an exhibition of delicate detail and ornamented structure in flame-worked borosilicate glass by Kit Paulson, first-place winner of the Glass Art Society's 2016 Juried Selection Catalog.

3. Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents The Tempest (Aug. 10 – Sept. 3)

Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.

The final production of Actors’ Theatre’s 2017 summer season takes Shakespeare’s story of Prospero, who rules a remote island with an iron fist, and sets it in the modern day, exploring themes of American exceptionalism.

4. JazZoo: Rock & Jazz Hits of the ’70s & ’80s (Aug. 11, 8 p.m.)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra closes out its 2017 JazZoo season with tunes by the likes of Steely Dan and Blood, Sweat & Tears, featuring guest vocals by Phil Clark and Jonathan Elliott.

5. Bourbon Tasting (Aug. 12, 3-10 p.m.)

Grove City Town Center

Grove City Town Center presents the opportunity to sample eight different bourbons, as well as learn more about the process of making whiskey. The annual event also features cigars, food and music by the Boondogglers.

Other Upcoming Events

90sFest at Columbus Commons: Aug. 12

Festival Latino: Aug. 12-13

ProMusica Summer Music Series: Aug. 10-13