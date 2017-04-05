5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 7-9

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Big Little Lions Big Little Lions

1. Six String Concerts presents Big Little Lions (April 7-8)

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

Singer-songwriter duo Big Little Lions perform a standard show, with opener Shawna Caspi, at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by a special family show at 10 a.m. Saturday, courtesy of Six String Concerts.

2. Impossible Optimism (March 5 – April 15)

Sherrie Gallerie, 694 N. High St.

Hand-carved ceramics by Worthington Kilbourne High School teacher Julie Woodrow are the focal point of this Sherrie Gallerie exhibition.

3. Capital University’s Student Art Exhibition (April 7-25)

Schumacher Gallery, Capital University, 1 College and Main

Capital University’s Schumacher Gallery closes out its 2016-17 season with a juried multimedia exhibition featuring works by students.

4. Brantley Gilbert (April 8, 7 p.m.)

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Alternative and Southern rock-influenced country musician Brantley Gilbert (“Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Bottoms Up”) comes to the Schottenstein Center as part of his The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour.

5. Garth Stein (April 9, 2 p.m.)

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave.

Garth Stein, author of The Art of Racing in the Rain as well as several other novels and children’s books, kicks off the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s new Carnegie Author Series.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Soul Session: From Ray Charles to Whitney Houston: April 6-9

Equine Affaire: April 6-9

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Cirque de la Symphonie: April 8