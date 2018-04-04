5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 6-8

× Expand Untitled 3 by Gabriel Gaffney Smith Gabriel Gaffney Smith

1. Gabriel Gaffney Smith (April 7-29)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St.

Dancer, choreographer, musician and visual artist Gabriel Gaffney Smith presents intricate wood reliefs at Brandt-Roberts Galleries.

2. Detour Detour Detour Detour (March 3 – April 7)

Angela Meleca Gallery, 144 E. State St.

The Alchemists by M. Caron and S. Huton inspires this selection of works by Ryland Wharton in his first solo exhibition at Angela Meleca Gallery.

3. Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonie Fantastique (April 6-7, 8 p.m.)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Guest violinist Jennifer Koh joins the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” as well as the world premiere of “Cipres” by Andreia Pinto Correia.

4. A Song for Bowie (April 6-7, 9 p.m.)

King Avenue Five, 945 King Ave.

Columbus musical supergroup Popgun presents a two-night tribute to the life and legacy of David Bowie at King Avenue Five.

5. CCAD Art Fair (April 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Loann Crane Center for Design, 112 Cleveland Ave.

The Columbus College of Art & Design presents works for sale by 128 students and alumni.

