5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 28-30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whitney Brown Welcome to Night Vale Welcome to Night Vale Largo at the Coronet 10.04.13

1. CAPA presents Welcome to Night Vale (April 29, 8 p.m.)

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

CAPA hosts the twice-monthly podcast focused on strange events in the small desert town of Night Vale.

2. OhioDance Festival (April 28-30)

BalletMet, 322 Mt. Vernon Ave.

OhioDance presents its annual celebration of the art of dance in Ohio, featuring appearances by guest artist Alexis Wilson, youth performances, master classes, workshops and – at 6:30 p.m. Saturday – a performance featuring pieces by a variety of performers who appear in the OhioDance Virtual Dance Collection.

3. Ikuzo Fujiwara: Environmental Ceramic Art (April 25 – June 9)

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

In this Dublin Arts Council exhibition, renowned Japanese muralist Ikuzo Fujiwara presents ceramic artwork on a smaller scale, as well as drawings, maquettes and other visual media highlighting his process.

4. March for Babies (April 30, 10 a.m.)

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

This 3-mile walk is a major fundraiser for the local chapter of March of Dimes.

5. New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Power of the Sea (April 30, 3 p.m.)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Well-known aquatic-themed tunes such as Handel’s “Water Music” and Strauss’ “Blue Danube Waltzes” join with Tan Dun’s epic “Concerto for Water and Percussion” in the New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s season-ending performance, featuring percussion soloists Joseph Krygier, Susan Powell and Mario Marini.

Other Upcoming Events

BalletMet presents Romeo & Juliet: April 28-30

NARI Spring Home Improvement Showcase: April 29-30

Brew Hop: April 29