5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 28-30

Welcome to Night Vale
Welcome to Night Vale Largo at the Coronet 10.04.13
1. CAPA presents Welcome to Night Vale (April 29, 8 p.m.)
Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
CAPA hosts the twice-monthly podcast focused on strange events in the small desert town of Night Vale.
2. OhioDance Festival (April 28-30)
BalletMet, 322 Mt. Vernon Ave.
OhioDance presents its annual celebration of the art of dance in Ohio, featuring appearances by guest artist Alexis Wilson, youth performances, master classes, workshops and – at 6:30 p.m. Saturday – a performance featuring pieces by a variety of performers who appear in the OhioDance Virtual Dance Collection.
3. Ikuzo Fujiwara: Environmental Ceramic Art (April 25 – June 9)
Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin
In this Dublin Arts Council exhibition, renowned Japanese muralist Ikuzo Fujiwara presents ceramic artwork on a smaller scale, as well as drawings, maquettes and other visual media highlighting his process.
4. March for Babies (April 30, 10 a.m.)
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
This 3-mile walk is a major fundraiser for the local chapter of March of Dimes.
5. New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Power of the Sea (April 30, 3 p.m.)
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Well-known aquatic-themed tunes such as Handel’s “Water Music” and Strauss’ “Blue Danube Waltzes” join with Tan Dun’s epic “Concerto for Water and Percussion” in the New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s season-ending performance, featuring percussion soloists Joseph Krygier, Susan Powell and Mario Marini.
Other Upcoming Events
BalletMet presents Romeo & Juliet: April 28-30
NARI Spring Home Improvement Showcase: April 29-30