5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 27-29

× Expand Photo courtesy of BalletMet

Beer and Ballet, Friday, April 27

5-9 p.m.

BalletMet Columbus, 322 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Get an inside look at a rehearsal for BalletMet’s upcoming performance of Dorothy and the Prince of Oz along with a happy hour sponsored by Platform Beer Co. and no shortage of food choices with some of Columbus’ best food trucks.

Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience, Saturday, April 28

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

$43-200

The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, takes the Palace Theatre stage to share personal stories and recounts how her extraordinary gift of conversing with those who have passed on works.

Vesperteen Live from Newport Music Hall, Saturday, April 28

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St.

$15-18

Colin Rigsby, formerly of House of Heroes, brings his new solo project, Vesperteen, to the Newport Music Hall stage.

Mahan Esfahani-“Carnegie Hall Program”

Capital University, 1 College and Main, Bexley

$12-30

BBC Music Magazine’s 2015 Newcomer of the Year and a Royal Philharmonic Society Instrumentalist of the Year, Mahan Esahani visits Capital University to showcase his extraordinary harpsichord arrangements.

Capital City Half Marathon

Race starts on High Street by the Columbus Commons

$60-200

A Columbus annual tradition returns with a day deemed as the “best tour of Columbus on two feet.” Three races are set to take place throughout the day including the Capital City Half Marathon, the Quarter Marathon and the Commit to Be Fit 5K.