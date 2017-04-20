5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 21-23

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emra Islek John Ellis John Ellis

1. Jazz Arts Group presents John Ellis & Double Wide (April 21, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.)

Copious-Notes, 520 S. High St.

Composer and saxophonist John Ellis evokes the spirit of New Orleans with his band at this Jazz Arts Group show.

2. CATCO presents Henry Ford’s Model E (April 19 – May 7)

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Columbus playwright Herb Brown created, for CATCO, this three-person show exploring the complex relationship between Henry Ford and his son, Edsel.

3. Lowell Tolstedt: Master Drawings – Early Works (1965-2000) (April 21 – May 22)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

Contemporary American artist Lowell Tolstedt’s paintings and drawings are on display in this Keny Galleries exhibition.

4. Discerning Patterns (April 21 – May 28)

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

This Hammond Harkins Galleries exhibition features new works by Carol Stewart and Janice Lessman-Moss.

5. ProMusica presents Sketches of Vienna (April 22-23)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Composer and pianist Lera Auerbach performs her “Concerto for Violin, Piano and Orchestra,” ProMusica’s 64th commissioned piece, alongside the chamber orchestra and solo violinist Katherine McLin. The show also features works by Strauss and Schubert.

Other Upcoming Events

COSI presents Blast: The Big Science Bash: April 22

Decorators’ Show House at Columbus Museum of Art: April 23-May 14

Step Up for Stefanie’s Champions Walk/Run: April 22