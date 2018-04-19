5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 20-22

× Expand Photo courtesy of WB Records

The Columbus Performing Arts Center Presents August: Osage County (April 13-22)

-Showtimes vary-

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave

Tickets: $20-$23

Taking place over several weeks in August in the home of Beverly and Violet Weston, August: Osage County tells the story of two estranged women who find themselves back in the Chicago home they grew up in amongst a family crisis.

Sons of Gladys presents A Memorial Tribute to Prince (Saturday, April 21)

King Avenue Live, 945 King Avenue

Come celebrate an entire evening dedicated to the musical genius of the Purple One, Prince Rodgers Nelson.

The Turbos “Fever” Single Release Party w/ special guests Lackluster, Personal Public and Ghost Soul Trio (Friday, April 20)

Big Room Bar, 1036 S. Front St.

Columbus based high energy rock group, the Turbos, celebrate the release of their second of six singles, “Fever.”

Better Than Boxed with Leavenry Bakehouse (Sunday, April 22)

1400 Food Lab, 1400 Dublin Rd.

Tickets: $45

Taste test three different styles of brownies (fudgey, cakey or boxed) and learn how to make the brownies from scratch to take home your own personal 8x8 in. pan.

Hell City Tattoo Festival (Friday April 20- Sunday April 22)

Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N. High St.

Tickets: 1 Day Pass ($25), 2 Day Pass (45), Weekend Pass ($65)

A celebration of tattooing and body art with live music, artists, painting exhibits from some of the world’s most skilled tattoo artists.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com