5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 14-16

1. Alterations (April 7 – May 1)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St.

Literal, physical and personal alterations are explored in this Brandt-Roberts Galleries exhibition, consisting mainly of works on paper, by Katie Kirk, Christine D’Epiro Abbott and Winnie Sidharta Ambron.

2. Universe Tribe (March 15 – May 12)

The Ohio State University Faculty Club, 181 S. Oval Dr.

The exhibition at The Ohio State University Faculty Club features work by Columbus artist Lisa McLymont, including acrylic paintings on birch panel and graphite and neo-crayon drawings on Duralar.

3. Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Crash (April 6-23)

Park Street Theatre, 512 Park St.

A Newbery Award-winning children’s book by Jerry Spinelli comes to life as Columbus Children’s Theatre presents a play portraying the world as seen through the eyes of a bully.

4. From the Depths (April 7-24)

Gallery 831, 831 S. Front St.

Mixed media paintings exploring sacred and aesthetic themes are the theme of this Gallery 831 exhibition by April Sunami.

5. Flowers & Fashion Show (April 15, 7-11 p.m.)

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

This inaugural event, a fundraiser for the Junior League of Columbus, features drinks, pop-up shopping, garden tours, live and silent auctions, and a fashion show featuring apparel by Vernacular, Ladybird, Cheesecake Boutique, Le Flair and the Boutique Truck.

Other Upcoming Events

Shadowbox Live presents Rock of Ages: April 13-Aug. 27

CAPA presents Morgan James: April 14

The Essence of Light at Dublin Community Recreation Center: April 15-May 12