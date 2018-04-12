5 Things to Do in Columbus: April 13-15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group Terell Stafford Quintet

1. Jazz Arts Group presents Terell Stafford Quintet (April 12, 8 p.m.)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Trumpeter Terell Stafford, director of jazz studies at Temple University and managing and artistic director of the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia (among other accolades) brings his ensemble to town for the Jazz Arts Group Presents series.

2. Ohio Art League Spring 2018 Juried Exhibition (April 6 – May 12)

Griffin Gallery at Creekside, 77 Mill St.

Jurors Greer Pagano and Robin F. Williams examined submissions by more than 100 artists for one of the Ohio Art League’s biannual juried exhibitions, on display at Griffin Gallery at Creekside.

3. CATCO presents Educating Rita (April 11-29)

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This CATCO comedy centers on a 26-year-old hairdresser and the middle-aged university lecturer who tutors her.

4. Big Book Sale (April 12-15)

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave.

The Friends of the Columbus Metropolitan Library offers books cycling out of the library’s collection at bargain prices, beginning with a members-only pre-sale on Thursday and ending with a clearance sale on Sunday.

5. Seasons of Our Lives (April 13 – July 6)

The Works, 55 S. First St., Newark

The central Ohio branch of the National League of American Pen Women presents paintings, sculptures, textiles and more as part of this exhibition at the Works.

Other Upcoming Events

CAPA presents The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute: April 14

Anna and the Annadroids presents Multiverse: April 12-14

Cirque du Soleil presents CORTEO: April 12-15