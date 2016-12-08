5 Holiday light displays to illuminate the 2016 season

Grand Illumination of the Scioto Mile

150 trees and 250,000 LED Christmas lights will illuminate the Scioto Mile and Bicentennial Park through Jan. 8. The lighting festival, the Grand Illumination, took place Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. alongside an evening of holiday inspired entertainment and a special appearance by Santa. Attendees are also encouraged to support the Empty Bowls project by purchasing a piece of handcrafted pottery and receiving a bowl of warm soup compliments of Milestone 229 or Giant Eagle, with all proceeds benefitting the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

Easton Town Center Lights

Christmas lights adorn a 50-foot tree and line the streets. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides and live music performances in Easton Town Center through Dec. 24. Families are invited to take pictures with Santa in the Easton Station Building. Your first 5-by-7-inch photo is only $5 or you can take your own photo for free.

Columbus Zoo Wildlights

A central Ohio classic is back again and on display through Jan. 1 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Come explore millions of LED lights and animated musical light shows, with a chance to see Santa and his reindeer. Wildlights activities will operate Sundays through Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., and the zoo will remain open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Regular admission rates apply.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton

Now through Dec. 31, the Historic Clifton Mill will be putting on their legendary light show. The show requires three months to set up and features 3.5 million lights. The mill, along with the gorge, the surrounding riverbanks, the trees and the bridges will light up with the flip of a single switch. Admission is $7, but children under 6 get in free. Gates will be open from 5-9 p.m. and there is free parking available. For more fun in Greene County, from exploring Yellow Springs to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, click here.

Alum Creek Fantasy of Lights

This drive-through light show is a fun way to celebrate the season, while staying warm and cozy. Attendees are welcome to enjoy free cookies and hot chocolate in the Santa House, just down the road from the campgrounds where the lights will be on display. Admission is $20 per car, with increasing rates for larger vehicles. The fantasy won’t last forever; lights will be on display until Jan. 17.

