35th annual Arthritis Foundation auto show July 13-15

Come out and support the Arthritis Foundation while getting the chance to see some of the coolest cars in the area, from classic and muscle to customs and European exotics.

The 35th annual Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In will begin July 13 and run through July 15 at the Dublin Metro Center in Dublin. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 for the day or $20 for both days, and children under the age of 12 are free. The tickets also include admission to the Friday and Saturday evening concerts.

There will be an ultimate Elvis tribute concert that features Mike Albert starting on Friday at 6 p.m., which will allow guests to relive the Elvis days. One hundred trophies will also be presented, each one sizing up at over six feet tall, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The show starts at 9 a.m. on the 13th with the 6th annual Rolling Legends Tour at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin. The tour will stop to get brunch at Boston’s restaurant in Marysville, and will continue to the Honda Heritage Center and the Honda Manufacturing Facility.

The Auto Show will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will feature more than 1,200 classic and collector cars. It is expected that the Classic Auto Show and Cruise-in will raise an estimated $260,000 to help support the Arthritis Foundation.

More information about the event can be found visiting their website at http://www.arthritis.org/AutoShow.

