2017 Picnic with the Pops & Popcorn Pops lineups

2017 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops Concert Lineup

Gates open at 6 p.m., concerts begin at 8 p.m.

A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince

Saturday, June 17

Conducted by Bob Bernhardt, this concert celebrates music legend Prince with the help of the Columbus Symphony and a tribute band, featuring former members of Prince's New Power Generation.

Beethoven’s 9th Symphony

Friday, June 23

Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov leads the full orchestra, the 120-member Columbus Symphony Chorus and a quartet of guest soloists in Beethoven’s uplifting Ninth Symphony.

Beethoven v. Coldplay

Saturday, June 24

Conductor, composer, arranger, producer and songwriter Steve Hackman conducts his Beethoven v. Coldplay creation, a symphonic mash-up of Beethoven's 3rd Symphony with Coldplay classics.

Patriotic Pops featuring Harmony Project

Saturday, July 1

Peter Stafford Wilson conducts the Columbus Symphony in collaboration with The Harmony Project to celebrate the Fourth of July with an evening of patriotic favorites and fireworks!

Remember When Rock Was Young

Saturday, July 8

John Devlin conducts a musical journey through the decades of chart-topping Sir Elton John hits. Craig A. Meyer stars as “Almost Elton John” alongside music by The Rocket Band.

A Symphonic Night of Hip Hop featuring Common

Saturday, July 15

Common, the Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe–winning rapper, joins conductor Scott O'Neil and the Columbus Symphony to perform music from his latest album, Black America Again, as well as some of his biggest hits.

Three Dog Night

Saturday, July 22

Conductors Stuart Chafetz and Larry Baird join legendary music icons and Grammy-nominated rock band Three Dog Night to perform some of the band's Top 40 hits.

The Ohio State University Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 28 & 29

Sarah Hicks and Dr. Christopher Hoch conduct the biggest tailgate party of the year with “The Best Damn Band in the Land” and fireworks!

2017 Nationwide Popcorn Pops Lineup

Gates open: 5:30 p.m. Pre-concert activities: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Concerts begin: 7 p.m.

Patriotic Popcorn

Friday, June 30

Peter Stafford Wilson, conductor

We’ve Got Rhythm

Friday, July 21

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

All tickets can be purchased at the gate on the night of the show or by phone at 614.469.0939, online at www.picnicwiththepops.com or www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.).