2017 Picnic with the Pops & Popcorn Pops lineups

2017 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops Concert Lineup
Gates open at 6 p.m., concerts begin at 8 p.m.
A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince
Saturday, June 17
Conducted by Bob Bernhardt, this concert celebrates music legend Prince with the help of the Columbus Symphony and a tribute band, featuring former members of Prince's New Power Generation.
Beethoven’s 9th Symphony
Friday, June 23
Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov leads the full orchestra, the 120-member Columbus Symphony Chorus and a quartet of guest soloists in Beethoven’s uplifting Ninth Symphony.
Beethoven v. Coldplay
Saturday, June 24
Conductor, composer, arranger, producer and songwriter Steve Hackman conducts his Beethoven v. Coldplay creation, a symphonic mash-up of Beethoven's 3rd Symphony with Coldplay classics.
Patriotic Pops featuring Harmony Project
Saturday, July 1
Peter Stafford Wilson conducts the Columbus Symphony in collaboration with The Harmony Project to celebrate the Fourth of July with an evening of patriotic favorites and fireworks!
Remember When Rock Was Young
Saturday, July 8
John Devlin conducts a musical journey through the decades of chart-topping Sir Elton John hits. Craig A. Meyer stars as “Almost Elton John” alongside music by The Rocket Band.
A Symphonic Night of Hip Hop featuring Common
Saturday, July 15
Common, the Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe–winning rapper, joins conductor Scott O'Neil and the Columbus Symphony to perform music from his latest album, Black America Again, as well as some of his biggest hits.
Three Dog Night
Saturday, July 22
Conductors Stuart Chafetz and Larry Baird join legendary music icons and Grammy-nominated rock band Three Dog Night to perform some of the band's Top 40 hits.
The Ohio State University Marching Band
Friday & Saturday, July 28 & 29
Sarah Hicks and Dr. Christopher Hoch conduct the biggest tailgate party of the year with “The Best Damn Band in the Land” and fireworks!
2017 Nationwide Popcorn Pops Lineup
Gates open: 5:30 p.m. Pre-concert activities: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Concerts begin: 7 p.m.
Patriotic Popcorn
Friday, June 30
Peter Stafford Wilson, conductor
We’ve Got Rhythm
Friday, July 21
Stuart Chafetz, conductor
All tickets can be purchased at the gate on the night of the show or by phone at 614.469.0939, online at www.picnicwiththepops.com or www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.).