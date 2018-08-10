× Expand Denis Finnin The Power of Poison Entrance

The Power of Poison, on exhibit at COSI beginning Oct. 20th, explores poison's paradoxical roles in nature, human health and history, literature, and myth.

Inviting visitors to wander through a walk-through diorama of Colombia's Chocó Forest, the exhibition introduces poisons, toxins, and venoms and their role in evolutionary strategies. Visitors will also explore some of history's most puzzling poisoning cases through digital interactives and a theater where live presenters share dramatic stories of poisoning and forensic detection.

× Expand Denis Finnin Chocó Rain forest diorama

Immersive dioramas and media presentations portray the role of poison in fair tales and legends from around the world. The exhibition will also examine how poison is used for good, leading to treatments for myriad medical conditions.

About COSI

COSI, Columbus, Ohio's dynamic Center of Science and Industry, inspires the scientists, dreamers, and innovators of tomorrow. Opened in 1964 at Memorial Hall in downtown Columbus, COSI moved in 1999 to a new 320,000-square-foot home designed by internationally-renowned architect Arata Isozaki, creating one of the largest modern-built science centers in the United States. COSI continues to represent a significant investment in the economic development and community revitalization of downtown Columbus.

As a "center for science," rather than a standalone science center, COSI has established embedded partnerships that enrich our guests' experiences, including the Ohio State University (OSU) Labs in Life, working research laboratories created through a partnership with The Ohio State University and staffed by OSU researchers.

In 2008, COSI was named America's #1 science center for families by Parent Magazine. Since 1964, COSI has engaged with over 33 million people from all 50 states and around the world, both on-site and through its award-winning outreach programs.