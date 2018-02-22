The Painter's Eye: 'Morning Sun' by Edward Hopper

× Expand Edward Hopper (American, 1882-1967), Morning Sun, 1952. Oil on canvas, 28 1/8 in. x 40 1/8 in. Museum Purchase, Howald Fund.

“What I wanted to do was to paint sunlight on the side of a house,” Edward Hopper once said about his paintings.

Acknowledged as one of the great American painters, Hopper (1882-1967) spent a lifetime pursuing light in his thoughtful and emotionally resonant paintings. Columbus is very lucky to own Morning Sun (1952, oil on canvas, 28” by 40”); the painting is considered one of Hopper’s best, so much so that it has been lent to numerous exhibitions.

The interlocking of the figure – Hopper’s wife, painter Josephine “Jo” Nivison (1883-1968), who insisted on being his only female model – and the dramatic splash of light on the wall next to her capture attention. Hopper continues to present other visual treats throughout the painting, such as the brilliant yellow window sill and the row of brownstones pulling the viewer out of the window into the space beyond.

Paul Hamilton is a well-known painter who has also pursued the light here in Ohio, as well as in Martha’s Vineyard, Paris and many other places. Hamilton finds interesting abandoned farmhouses to inspire a number of his works that have an evocative sense of isolation quite like Hopper’s. While best known for his landscapes, Paul has a wide range of motifs, ranging from sumptuous still-lifes to complete abstraction and large sculptures.

Hammond Harkins Galleries presents new works by Hamilton and Olga Ziemska opening March 3 at the Columbus Museum of Art.

Hamilton is also the inaugural exhibition at the new gallery in The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. It runs through March 29.

Hammond Harkins’ 6+1, featuring Melissa Vogley Woods, opens March 16.

× Did You Know?

Georgia O’Keeffe, George Bellows, Edward Hopper and Rockwell Kent all studied with William Merritt Chase (1845-1916), practically at the same time.

Michael McEwan teaches oil painting classes in his Summit Street studio. His paintings are available exclusively from Keny Galleries. Learn more at www.michaelmcewan.com.