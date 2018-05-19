The Painter's Eye: Calibration by Luke Achterberg

“I never conceived of myself as anything other than a painter because my work came right through the raised surface, and color and objects applied to the surface.” - David Smith (1906-1965)

The idea of using color on sculpture isn’t new. Classical Greek sculpture, which we see now as being various tints of white was, when new, lavishly embellished with color.

Sherrie Gallerie 694 N. High St. Luke Achterberg at Sherrie Gallerie June 3-July 15 Biba Schutz and Karen Gilbert July 22-Sept. 1

David Smith spent most of his career studying color and sculpture. Combining the two in modernist sculpture was met with some harsh critical response at first. But it was he who opened the door for the generations to come, Luke Achterberg being one such artist.

His work is remarkable for his flowing form and active color. Making several hundred pounds of steel defy gravity is no easy feat. Achterberg actually fabricates all his work by himself, and that he is also a certified welder who, like Smith, shows great care for the craft.

This June, Sherrie Gallerie in the Short North will introduce Achterberg, a metal sculptor from Lexington, Kentucky.

“Luke’s work has lyrical movement and beautiful color that I was attracted to. Sherrie Gallerie was in search of an artist working in metal whose work could go inside and outside,” says Sherrie Hawk, owner of Sherrie Gallerie. “Luke is that artist.”

Achterberg is young, but already has an impressive list of exhibitions under his belt. He maintains his own active studio in Lexington, where he is preparing a body of work for a solo exhibition with Sherrie Gallerie.

