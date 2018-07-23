The Painter's Eye | Work by Marti Steffy

× Expand Rick Buchanan

“My paintings are titled after they are finished. I paint from remembered landscapes that I carry with me - and remembered feelings of them, which of course become transformed. I could certainly never mirror nature. I would more like to paint what it leaves with me.” –

Joan Mitchell (1925-1992)

I first had the pleasure of meeting Marti Steffy, when she, Jane Heller, Vicky Blinn and Sally Bennett worked together at Studio 4 in German Village. I was there when she sold out a show at Art Access Gallery in one night!

Steffy is a very intuitive painter and is both inspired by, and pushed to explore, a variety of subject matter. There is, however, a common thread of color, texture and use of space in all her work.

“My layering of color is key to my painting. Strongly saturated hues and spontaneous mark-making within passages of color is the process from which I work,” says Steffy. “In this painting, Mediterranean Blues, my color palette is predominantly cool greens and soft blues with muted grays punctuated by hot red-oranges.”

A Bexley resident, Steffy received her bachelor of fine arts from The Ohio State University. Her works are exhibited both locally and nationally and have won numerous awards. Steffy's work includes oils, oils on paper, and collages. Her works are found in over 300, public, corporate and private collections.

Selected Permanent Collections:

Net Jets, PNC Bank, Columbus

Children’s Medical Center, Dayton

Defiance College, Defiance

Hahnloeser Parks, Cleveland

