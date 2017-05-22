Featuring Untitled by Anish Kapoor

× Expand Photo by Megan Leigh Barnard

“I think I am a painter who is a sculptor. … For me, the two things have somehow come together, so that I am making physical things that are all about somewhere else, about illusory space.” –Sir Anish Kapoor, interviewed in Art Monthly, May 1990

Anish Kapoor (born 1954) is a good example of a contemporary not bound or identified strictly with one medium. In fact, he is an artist who has a vast array of works in an astonishing array of materials.

This untitled work – part of the Pizzuti Collection’s Visions of India exhibition, on display through Oct. 28 – represents an aspect of his work many of might be aware of without realizing it – that is, if you have been to Chicago’s Millennium Park. The 110-ton Cloudgate (2006), more widely known as “The Bean,” presents the viewer with unexpected and delightful reflections. Is it sculpture, a type of light painting?

Carol Stewart is a Columbus painter who has spent much time in India, and it has influenced her richly chromatic paintings, made with many layers of rich, transparent colors.

“The process of the painting is very important to me, and I am exploring this more and more. The illusory space in this painting is that I am treating the tabletop as though it is a landscape,” Stewart says. “The eye moves back in space through land and water, and there is a horizon, points of interest and resting spaces. I collected textiles and printed papers, boxes and ceramics in India, which are continuing to find their way into my paintings.”

Carol’s most recent success was Discerning Patterns, a duo show with Janice Lessman-Moss that closed May 27 at Hammond Harkins Galleries, which is just around the corner from the Pizzuti Collection. Stop in, as the gallery always has a good selection of works by Stewart and the rest of its artists.

This June, Hammond Harkins will exhibit Far Resolution, featuring the abstract works of Andrew Hendrixson and Logan Marconi.

