Featuring Colors of Courage by Terri Albanese

For the month of July, Brandt-Roberts Galleries will be featuring the work of Terri Albanese, particularly her Colors of Courage, glass mosaic on wood, 76” H x 101” W.

The inspiration for Colors of Courage came when the artist came across the poem titled My Name is Old Glory, written by Howard Schnauber (1922 – 2004), a young Marine who was wounded four times during the Pacific Campaign of World War II. He also was a guard at the White House when President Roosevelt died, and was part of the Honor Guard for his funeral.

Unlike traditional mosaic works, Albanese omits the use of grout, which enhances the gradation of vivid color from one piece of glass to the next. The translucent and glistening properties of the glass create a fascinating visual effect, one that often draws the viewer in for closer examination of the work. I have a detail which illustrates how many pieces of glass, and in this case precious metals, are carefully cut and shaped to show no seams, using a clear adhesive on white ground. This allows light to bounce among the colors.

Albanese wanted to, “Capture the beauty of our American flag, this symbol of our nation’s strength and unity, our birthright, our heritage of liberty, and of our freedom we have been so richly blessed with … all purchased with a courage beyond understanding.”

Please do your best to visit and support all of the galleries in the city, and there are at least a half dozen in the Short North alone.

Michael McEwan teaches oil painting classes in his Summit Street studio.His paintings are available exclusively from Keny Galleries. Learn more at www.michaelmcewan.com.