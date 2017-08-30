Risky Business? The potential benefits of an MBA

Is an MBA worth it?

It’s a common question among people midway through their careers, who may be finding themselves unsatisfied or under-compensated in their current positions. There are many, many factors to consider in the decision, but here are some facts on MBA costs and benefits.

The average MBA graduate can expect a salary of about $70,000-$90,000, per Seattlepi.com. An undergraduate degree in business yields an average salary of $54,000 starting out, according to Forbes.

Though an MBA may be costly, the average graduate only needs three and a half years to pay off his or her student loans, per Forbes.

MBA coursework usually includes statistics, accounting, communications, economics, entrepreneurship and management.

A 2015 study by U.S. News & World Report showed the best salary-to-debt ratio for an MBA program – 7.4 to 1 – was at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Ohio State University’s part-time MBA program for working adults is ranked No. 9 in the country, and No. 5 among public universities, by U.S. News & World Report.

Jobs in business administration are projected to increase by 12 percent from 2015 to 2025, according to Economic Modeling Specialists International.

Some schools, such as Ohio Dominican University, have MBA programs that are 100 percent online.

Jake Nerone is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.